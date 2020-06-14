Linda A. Byrd passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at the age of 74. She was a native of Donaldsonville, LA, and a long-time resident of Watson, LA. Linda worked for Albertsons for over 30 years and enjoyed relationships built between herself and her co-workers and customers. She was the glue to our family and enjoyed taking care of others. She loved being in the kitchen and cooking for her family and friends. Linda loved to cook mostly because it would bring the family together. She was also an avid LSU and Saints football fan. Beyond anything she did or enjoyed, she loved The Lord. She was strong in her faith and had confidence in where she was going. Linda let us know that she was ready to go home to be with our Dad if that was God's plan, so we rejoice with her in that but she will surely be missed by all who knew her and loved her. Linda is survived by her loving children, Donna Sullivan (David), Bobby Byrd (Kimberly) and Terri Keller; eleven grandchildren, Reachelle Ainsworth, Michael, Kaylynne and Blake Dougia, Brittney Sullivan, Cerah, Ceylor and Cophia Byrd, and Brandon, Nicholas and Lundyn Keller; nine great-grandchildren; brother, Paul Chiquet; sister, Patricia Coleman; sisters-in-love, Cheryl Chiquet, Dolores Chiquet and Patricia Rodgers; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Linda was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Robert Byrd; parents, Eddie and Mildred Chiquet; brothers, Freddy Chiquet and Charles (Chucky) Chiquet; brother-in-law, Othel Coleman; and sister-in-law, Elsie Chiquet. Visitation will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA, on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, from 10:00 am until the time of funeral services at 12:00 pm. Burial will immediately follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.greenoaksfunerals.com.
Published in The Advocate on Jun. 14, 2020.