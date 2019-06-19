Linda, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend; passed away at her home surrounded by her family on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at the age of 71. She was a resident and native of Plaquemine, La. Visiting will be at Wilbert Funeral Home, Plaquemine on Friday, June 21, 2019 from 5 to 9pm and will resume on Saturday, June 22, 2019 from 9am until religious services at 1pm, conducted by Pastor Ralph Doiron. Interment will follow at Grace Memorial Park, Plaquemine. She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Johnny Carline; daughter, Darla Pierce; sons, Johnny Carline, Jr and Brent Carline; grandchildren, Ashley Boudreaux, Jake, Madeline and Ty Weatherford, Bryce and JJ Carline; great granddaughter, Roseabella Weatherford; brothers, Presley and Ray Hutchinson; faithful sidekick, Bandit; numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents, Lawrence Achord and Mildred Simoneaux; and brother, Stanley Hutchinson. Pallbearers will be Brent, Johnny, Bryce, Presley, Ray and Jake. Honorary pallbearers will be Ty and JJ. Linda enjoyed sitting on the front porch, drinking her coffee and doing crossword puzzles. She fought a long battle with cancer and never gave up hope or her faith in the Lord. Special thanks to Comfort Care Hospice and Faith Tabernacle church family for their loving care, support and devotion. Also special thanks to the friends and families in our community who have prayed for and supported us through this journey. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 19 to June 22, 2019