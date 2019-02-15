Celebration of Life Services will be held 11 AM, Saturday, February 16, at Winnfield Funeral Home, 7221 Plank Road, with interment to follow in Roselawn Memorial Park, 4045 North Street, Baton Rouge. Visitation will be held Friday evening; 4 PM – 7 PM; and Saturday at 9 AM until the hour of service. Premier Services have been entrusted to Winnfield Funeral Home.
