Linda Anderson

Funeral Notice

Celebration of Life Services will be held 11 AM, Saturday, February 16, at Winnfield Funeral Home, 7221 Plank Road, with interment to follow in Roselawn Memorial Park, 4045 North Street, Baton Rouge. Visitation will be held Friday evening; 4 PM – 7 PM; and Saturday at 9 AM until the hour of service. Premier Services have been entrusted to Winnfield Funeral Home.
Funeral Home
Winnfield Funeral Home - Baton Rouge - Baton Rouge
7221 Plank Rd
Baton Rouge, LA 70811
(225) 357-2675
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.