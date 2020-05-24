Linda Ann Drinkwater Dobson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda Ann Drinkwater Dobson, age 75, a native of Plaquemine, passed away May 22, 2020 after a long illness. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles (Bud) and Bernice Drinkwater and her brother, Charlie Drinkwater. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Larry Dobson, daughters Emily Dobson, Kate Dobson O'Deay and son-in-law Mike O'Deay, grandchildren, Patrick O'Deay, Grace Williams, Olivia Williams, Annabelle Poissot and Madelyn Poissot, brother Jeff Drinkwater, sister-in-law Cait Drinkwater, her lifelong best friend Deborah Hebert and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins throughout south Louisiana. She was extremely devoted to her family. She took great pride in taking care of her husband, kids and grandchildren. She enjoyed volunteering as a vacation bible school teacher, acolyte coordinator and general helper for everything her family was involved in. Linda was loved by all who knew her and will be missed by all. Donnie Wilkinson of Broadmoor United Methodist Church will be conducting the funeral service. In lieu of flowers, the family asked that you make a donation to the Baton Rouge Food Bank or a charity of your choice. Guests are invited to leave an online condolence at greenoaksfunerals.com Visitation will be held at Green Oaks Funeral Home in Baton Rouge on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at 9:00am with a service at 10:00am.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from May 24 to May 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Greenoaks Funeral Home
9595 Florida Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
2259255331
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved