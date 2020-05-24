Linda Ann Drinkwater Dobson, age 75, a native of Plaquemine, passed away May 22, 2020 after a long illness. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles (Bud) and Bernice Drinkwater and her brother, Charlie Drinkwater. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Larry Dobson, daughters Emily Dobson, Kate Dobson O'Deay and son-in-law Mike O'Deay, grandchildren, Patrick O'Deay, Grace Williams, Olivia Williams, Annabelle Poissot and Madelyn Poissot, brother Jeff Drinkwater, sister-in-law Cait Drinkwater, her lifelong best friend Deborah Hebert and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins throughout south Louisiana. She was extremely devoted to her family. She took great pride in taking care of her husband, kids and grandchildren. She enjoyed volunteering as a vacation bible school teacher, acolyte coordinator and general helper for everything her family was involved in. Linda was loved by all who knew her and will be missed by all. Donnie Wilkinson of Broadmoor United Methodist Church will be conducting the funeral service. In lieu of flowers, the family asked that you make a donation to the Baton Rouge Food Bank or a charity of your choice. Guests are invited to leave an online condolence at greenoaksfunerals.com Visitation will be held at Green Oaks Funeral Home in Baton Rouge on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at 9:00am with a service at 10:00am.
Published in The Advocate from May 24 to May 26, 2020.