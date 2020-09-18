Sis. Linda Ann Nixon was born to Willie Converse and Viola Nixon Buckley on February 9, 1957, in New Orleans, Louisiana. She departed this life on September 13, 2020 at 8:35 a.m. in her home - St. Francisville, Louisiana. Viewing will be at St. Francisville Funeral Home on September 18, 2020 from 3pm-7pm. A private Homegoing Celebration will be on September 19, 2020 at 11am at The Way of Holiness In Jesus Name Church, 2855 Highway 952, Jackson, LA 70748. Graveside viewing is available after service. Bishop Floyd Nixon, Sr. officiating. She was baptized in Jesus Name according to Acts 2:38 at The Way of Holiness In Jesus Name Church on April 18, 1992 by Bishop Floyd Nixon, Sr. She remained a dedicated and faithful member until her heavenly transition. She is a retired Registered Nurse (RN) of over thirty-five (35) years from West Feliciana Parish Hospital. She leaves to cherish her precious memories: one devoted daughter Otessa Kion Wilson of St. Francisville, LA; two foster daughters Dianna Monique Morris and Destinee Nicolle Morris of Baton Rouge, LA; one son Remaj Nixon of St. Francisville, LA; mother Viola Nixon Buckley of St. Francisville, LA; ten sisters Pastor Lula (Charles) London, Glenda (John) Armstrong, Sr., of St. Francisville, LA; Ruby Barnes, Jennifer Gatlin, Toni Converse, Daphne Converse, and Geneva Converse of New Orleans, LA; Cynthia Madison of Richmond, CA; Traci Price of St. Louis, MO, and Michelle Terry of Belleville, IL. Six brothers William L. Nixon, Sr. and Bishop Willard (Shirley) F. Nixon, Sr. of St. Francisville, LA; Willie Converse, Jr., Trevor Converse, Craig Converse, and Gregory Converse of New Orleans, LA and a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her father William Converse, maternal grandmother Francis Nixon and grandfather Alex Nixon; a sister Vivian Converse of New Orleans, LA.; and sister-in-law Loran Nixon of St. Francisville, LA.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store