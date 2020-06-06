Linda Annette Robinson Newsom, 74, of Baton Rouge, went to be with her Lord and Savior May 25, 2020. Linda was born in Baton Rouge, LA on July 9, 1945. She was retired from the Baton Rouge School Board. She was a member of Zoar Baptist Church and worked in the daycare for many years. She loved her children and her grandchildren were her pride and joy. Linda was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend and she will be missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her two daughters and her son, Wanda Newsom Avriett (Steven), Donna Newsom Bagley (Brett), Jerry Dale Newsom, Jr. (Michelle); grandchildren, Carlee Bagley Smiley (Justin), Bailee Claire Bagley, Brodie Kyle Newsom, Colten Dale Newsom and Maddox Kale Newsom; sister, Robbie Robinson Matthews; brothers, Terry Allen Robinson and Leonard F. Walker, Jr. She was preceded in death by her parents, Julius Gordon Robinson and Jeanette Stevens Walker. Graveside services will be held at 10:00 am, Thursday 11, 2020 at Zoar Baptist Church Cemetery, 11848 Hooper Road, Baton Rouge with the Pastor Glen Miers officiating.

