Service Information Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-925-5331 Memorial service 2:00 PM - 2:30 PM Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 Service 4:00 PM Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815

Linda Babineaux Orillion was born October 6 1945 in Arnaudville La. and died February 5, 2020 in Baton Rouge La. She was very proud of her Cajun heritage. She moved to Baton Rouge at the age of six speaking only French and quickly picked up the English Language. Linda was a graduate of St. Anthony High School. Linda enjoyed bowling, running The Great River Road Run, traveling, hiking the Grand Canyon, exercising, bicycling, and spending time in Pensacola Beach Fl. Through her many activities she made many friends and was loved by all. She was a loving Mother and wife. Linda is survived by her husband Arthur Orillion, daughter Stacey Orillion, son Keith Orillion, brother Terry Babineaux (Lee), sister Del Anselmo (Joe), sister Sue White, her beloved dog Buddy and many nieces and nephews. Proceeded in death by her parents Alfred and Alice Babineaux. Memorial Service will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Boulevard on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. with a reception to follow until 4 p.m. In Lieu of flowers please consider donating to or the . Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 8 to Feb. 11, 2020

