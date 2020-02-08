Linda Babineaux Orillion (1945 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda Babineaux Orillion.
Service Information
Greenoaks Funeral Home
9595 Florida Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA
70815
(225)-925-5331
Memorial service
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
2:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Greenoaks Funeral Home
9595 Florida Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
4:00 PM
Greenoaks Funeral Home
9595 Florida Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Linda Babineaux Orillion was born October 6 1945 in Arnaudville La. and died February 5, 2020 in Baton Rouge La. She was very proud of her Cajun heritage. She moved to Baton Rouge at the age of six speaking only French and quickly picked up the English Language. Linda was a graduate of St. Anthony High School. Linda enjoyed bowling, running The Great River Road Run, traveling, hiking the Grand Canyon, exercising, bicycling, and spending time in Pensacola Beach Fl. Through her many activities she made many friends and was loved by all. She was a loving Mother and wife. Linda is survived by her husband Arthur Orillion, daughter Stacey Orillion, son Keith Orillion, brother Terry Babineaux (Lee), sister Del Anselmo (Joe), sister Sue White, her beloved dog Buddy and many nieces and nephews. Proceeded in death by her parents Alfred and Alice Babineaux. Memorial Service will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Boulevard on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. with a reception to follow until 4 p.m. In Lieu of flowers please consider donating to or the .
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 8 to Feb. 11, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Baton Rouge, LA   (225) 925-5331
funeral home direction icon
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.