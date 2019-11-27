Linda Beckham Mire, of Prairieville, Louisiana, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 24th, 2019. Born in Spokane, Washington, on November 10th, 1953, Linda was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She is survived by her husband, Oscar Mire, Jr., her son, Bryan Zito, and her daughters, Jaclyn Zito Ponder, and her husband Chris, Jennifer Zito Randall, and her husband, Wesley. She is also survived by her three stepsons, Micha Mire, Dean Mire, and Neal Mire. She leaves behind her beloved grandchildren, Caroline Grace Ponder, Noah David Ponder, Benjamin Joseph Ponder, Baby Randall due in April, and Bryce Michael Harrell. She is also survived by her sister, Tara Beckham Allen, and her brother, David Allen Beckham, Jr. She is preceded in death by her parents, whom she missed dearly, Ray Ellen and David Allen Beckham, Sr. Linda loved her family, friends, and the Lord Jesus Christ without measure and will be missed by all who knew her. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 29th, 2019 from 11:30 am until the funeral services for 1:00 pm at Ourso Funeral Home in Gonzales. The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Batson Children's Hospital in Jackson, Mississippi. If you would like to offer the family condolences, please sign the online guestbook at www.oursofh.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019