Service Information Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-925-5331 Obituary

It is with great sadness that the family of Linda Boiteaux Musso share her sudden passing at her residence, Friday, June 21, 2019, at the age of 77 years. Linda was a joy and blessing to those that knew her. She was kind, generous, had a deep love for God, and took wonder in the simple things in life. Her favorite words were, "Don't worry, be happy," and she was a very happy person! Linda will be lovingly remembered by her husband and best friend of 59 years, Larry Musso and their children Traci Musso, Karen Seanard, her husband Kenneth, Michael Musso, and Sandy Musso. She will be forever remembered by her 7 grandchildren, Ernie Musso, Micah Wade Musso, Kyle Seanard, Alli Seanard, Eric Seanard, Sean Musso, and Faith Musso; her brothers and sisters, David Boiteaux, Roy Boiteaux, Larry Boiteaux, Terri Huff, and Lisa Haywood. She will be greatly missed by Laura and Eddie Haywood, who held a special place in her heart, along with all of her nieces and nephews. Linda was preceded in death by her parents Beryl and Murvyn Boiteaux, brother, Murvyn "Buddy" Boiteaux, and sister Mary Lorraine Boiteaux. For 35 years, Linda successfully owned and operated Musso Electronics. Volunteering was a big part of her life, and she enjoyed giving back to her community. She was a member of the Baton Rouge Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi where she held many offices, including Sweetheart. She was an active member of St. Louis King of France/St. Thomas More Catholic Church where she served on many ministry teams. She was a member of Catholic Daughters of America. Linda also served on the executive board of UCT where she was recently bestowed The Voris King Award for recognition of her distinguished and outstanding performance of service to her family, church, community, and local council at their annual convention. Friends and family are invited to celebrate her life Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at St. Thomas More Catholic Church. 