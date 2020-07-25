Linda Bradford Kestner of Prairieville, LA passed into the loving arms of Jesus on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at the age of 71. A homemaker for many years, her pride and joy was always her family. She frequently said "My cup runneth over" when speaking of her loved ones. She was a phenomenal cook and loved books and music, but her greatest love in life was the Lord. Linda is survived by her husband, Rick Kestner, 3 daughters, Annelise Guglielmo, Jackie Martinez, and Hannah Courreges, 2 sons, John "Pat" Brock, and Benjamin Kestner, and 2 granddaughters whom she raised from an early age, Nicole Guglielmo and Angelle Carlos. Also left to mourn her passing are 13 additional grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, a brother, 3 sisters, and several other family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas "Boompa" Bradford Sr. and Katie "Jackie" Olson, a son, Cachagua Guglielmo, and a grandson, Chase Guglielmo. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please consider a donation to The Amedisys Foundation, in Baton Rouge, which provided exceptional home hospice care to Linda in her final months.

