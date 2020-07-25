1/1
Linda Bradford Kestner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda Bradford Kestner of Prairieville, LA passed into the loving arms of Jesus on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at the age of 71. A homemaker for many years, her pride and joy was always her family. She frequently said "My cup runneth over" when speaking of her loved ones. She was a phenomenal cook and loved books and music, but her greatest love in life was the Lord. Linda is survived by her husband, Rick Kestner, 3 daughters, Annelise Guglielmo, Jackie Martinez, and Hannah Courreges, 2 sons, John "Pat" Brock, and Benjamin Kestner, and 2 granddaughters whom she raised from an early age, Nicole Guglielmo and Angelle Carlos. Also left to mourn her passing are 13 additional grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, a brother, 3 sisters, and several other family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas "Boompa" Bradford Sr. and Katie "Jackie" Olson, a son, Cachagua Guglielmo, and a grandson, Chase Guglielmo. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please consider a donation to The Amedisys Foundation, in Baton Rouge, which provided exceptional home hospice care to Linda in her final months.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 25, 2020
Rest in peace sweet lady knowing you left a legacy of loving family.
Pattie Stalder
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved