Linda Butler, 71, of Jonesboro, LA gained her angel wings on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at The Crossing in Baton Rouge, LA. Ms. Butler was born in Hodge, LA to Dutch and Helen Bryan. She leaves to cherish her memory: one son Richard Butler (Andrea) of Arona, Italy and one daughter Hope Scott (Vernon) of Prairieville, LA. 5 beautiful grandchildren Shaun-Michael, Kayla, Kyla, Jackson and Addison. 4 brothers Roger Bryan (Donna), Ronnie Bryan (Betty), Joey Bryan (Cherise) and Jeffery Bryan (Cindy). 4 sisters Elaine Bryan, RoseMary Splanger (Charles), Karen Emerson (Bobby) and Krista Bryan. She was preceded in death by, her husband of 35 years Richard Butler Sr. Parents, Dutch and Helen Bryan. 2 brothers, Don and JW Bryan. Arrangements are with Paradise Funeral Home in Jonesboro, LA on Friday, May 15, 2020.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store