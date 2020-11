Or Copy this URL to Share

Linda C. Dunn, 51, a resident of Norwood, departed this life Fri., Nov. 13, 2020. Visitation will be Sat. Nov. 21, from 11 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at Richardson Funeral Home, 11816 Jackson Street in Clinton. Graveside services will follow at 12:30 p.m. in Norwood Cemetery, Hwy. 19, Norwood.

