Linda Carriere 'Grandy' Tatman passed away on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at the age of 73 at the LaCour House Assisted Living Community in New Roads. She was a native of Eunice and was a longtime resident of Baton Rouge. Linda was a retired bookkeeper. Visitation will be at Wilbert Funeral Home in Port Allen on Friday, January 3rd, from 9 a.m. until 12p.m. Entombment of her ashes will be private at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Eunice. Linda is survived by her children, Leigh Prather and husband Tommy, and Tracy Tatman and wife Jennifer, all of Port Allen; three grandchildren, Jon-Eric Prather and wife Alesin, Megan Prather Bodin and husband Travis and Hannah Prather; great grandchildren, Hunter and Stetson Bodin; two sisters, Mary Duplechin and husband Darrell, Lena Oubre and husband Harvey; and the family of her deceased husband, which include, Gwen, Billy, Glenn, Larry and David and their spouses, children and grandchildren. Linda was preceded in death by her husband, Wilson "Tat" Tatman; parents, Andrew and Azama Fruge Carriere; siblings, Lucy, Ivan, Rodney, Betty and Laura. Linda formerly participated in Senior Visitation at Greenwell Springs Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to . Please share memories at www.wilbertservices.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 1 to Jan. 3, 2020