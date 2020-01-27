Linda Cecile Crotwell, age 71, born on a beautiful September 2,1948, died January 26, 2020 at Our Lady of the Lake hospital while surrounded by family. She is the wife of Gordon Crotwell. Born in Baton Rouge, La, she is the daughter of Thomas and Elsie Adams. Linda loved collecting carousels and spending time with family. She lit up every room she entered with her beautiful soul and radiating love. She will be most remembered for her sense of humor, love for her family, and her cooking. She is survived by her husband of 15 years Gordon Crotwell, best friend Diane Cockerham, son Neal McLain and his wife Sheri Mclain, daughter Melissa Carter and her husband Jim Carter, step children Ray, Monica, and Eric Crotwell, as well as brothers Mike Adams and Tommy and wife Nancy Adams and countless grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her father Thomas Adams and mother Elsie Adams. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home in Denham Springs, Louisiana on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 from 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, with services to follow. Flowers are welcome. Please share your condolences at www.sealefuneral.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020