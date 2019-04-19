Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda Cuneo. View Sign

Linda Cuneo, 76, a native of Houma and a resident of Baton Rouge, passed away on April 15, 2019. Linda was an extremely kind-hearted, generous person. Her family was the center of her life. She was a devoted wife of Chuck for 58 years. She will be greatly missed. She was preceded in death by her parents, Adams Zepherine and Veola Lapeyrouse. She is survived by her husband, Carlo "Chuck" Cuneo, Sr.; son, Carlo Cuneo, Jr. and his wife, Carolyn Brou; daughter, Margaret Toms and her husband, Cody; grandchildren, Zoe Cuneo, Isabella Cuneo, Jody Toms and Brandon Toms and her sister, Sybil Duplantis. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at St. George Catholic Church in Baton Rouge. Visitation will be from 9:30 am to 11:00 am. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 am. The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to Ms. Jean Schexnayder and Ty and Dusty Lindsey. Their kindness and friendship towards Linda and our family will never be forgotten. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 19 to Apr. 23, 2019

Greenoaks Funeral Home

