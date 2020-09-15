1/1
Linda D. Daniels
Linda Daniels, 80, gained her wings and went to her heavenly home on September 14, 2020. She was a person who loved the Lord with all her heart. Linda is survived by her daughter, Connie Lanning and husband, Bill; grandchildren, Jessica and Melissa Lanning, Nolan and Jordyn Bennett; sisters, Mickey Carlisle, Chickey Cobb; daughter-in-law, Wendi Bennett; and numerous other family members. She is preceded in death by her husband, Albert H Daniels; and son, Lloyd W. Bennett. Visitation will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA, on Thursday, September 17, 2020, from 11:00 AM until the time of funeral services at 2:00 PM. Burial will immediately follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park. "Don't worry about anything; instead, pray about everything. Tell God what you need, and thank him for all He has done." - Philippians 4:6 (NLT). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Linda's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Published in The Advocate from Sep. 15 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Visitation
11:00 - 02:00 PM
Greenoaks Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
17
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Greenoaks Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
17
Burial
Greenoaks Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Greenoaks Funeral Home
9595 Florida Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
2259255331
