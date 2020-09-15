Linda Daniels, 80, gained her wings and went to her heavenly home on September 14, 2020. She was a person who loved the Lord with all her heart. Linda is survived by her daughter, Connie Lanning and husband, Bill; grandchildren, Jessica and Melissa Lanning, Nolan and Jordyn Bennett; sisters, Mickey Carlisle, Chickey Cobb; daughter-in-law, Wendi Bennett; and numerous other family members. She is preceded in death by her husband, Albert H Daniels; and son, Lloyd W. Bennett. Visitation will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA, on Thursday, September 17, 2020, from 11:00 AM until the time of funeral services at 2:00 PM. Burial will immediately follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park. "Don't worry about anything; instead, pray about everything. Tell God what you need, and thank him for all He has done." - Philippians 4:6 (NLT). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Linda's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.