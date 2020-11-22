1/
Linda Delaune Courville
Linda Delaune Courville, a resident of Gonazles, La. passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at the age of 77. Linda graduated from Dutchtown High School. She received her B.A. from LSU. She retired from Ascension Parish School System and was a outstanding American History Teacher. She was well-known for her wealth of knowledge. Linda, also, retired from the Ascension Parish Library System and was the first head librarian at the Galvez Branch. Linda was accomplished in many ways. She loved gardening, camping, fishing, sewing, cooking, playing bridge, hosting holiday feasts, and super bowl parties. She leaves behind to cherish her memories, her beloved husband of 27 years, Leonard Courville, her step-sons, Gene (Becky) and David Courville; Beth Taylor (George); Diane Delaune, and Karen Guitreau; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She is preceded in death by her parents, Leonard Delaune and Clenise Arnold; her sisters, Elaine Mobley, and Doris Allmond; her brother-in-law, Paul Guitreau. Pallbearers are Gene Courville, David Courville, Len Taylor, Jason Taylor, Emmitt Bourgeois, and Roy Blake. Graveside Service at Hope Haven Garden of Memories at 11am., Tuesday, November 24, 2020.

Published in The Advocate from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2020.
NOV
24
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Hope Haven Garden of Memories
November 22, 2020
We are so very sorry for your loss. She was a great teacher. Prayers to the family.
Lloyd & Sharon Hebert
