Linda Delaune Couville, a resident of Gonazles, La. passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at the age of 77. Linda graduated from Dutchtown High School. She received her B.A. from LSU. She retired from Ascension Parish School System and was a outstanding American History Teacher. She was well-known for her wealth of knowledge. Linda, also, retired from the Ascension Parish Library System and was the first head librarian at the Galvez Branch. Linda was accomplished in many ways. She loved gardening, camping, fishing, sewing, cooking, playing bridge, hosting holiday feasts, and super bowl parties. She leaves behind to cherish her memories, her beloved husband of 27 years, Leonard Couville, her step-sons, Gene (Becky) and David; Diane Delaune, and Karen Guitreau; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She is preceded in death by her parents, Leonard Delaune and Clenise Arnold; her sisters, Elaine Mobley, and Doris Allmond; her brother-in-law, Paul Guitreau. Pallbearers are Gene Couville, David Couville, Len Taylor, Jason Taylor, Emmitt Bourgeois, and Roy Blake. Graveside Service at Hope Haven Garden of Memories at 11am., Tuesday, November 24, 2020.

