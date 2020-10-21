1/2
Linda Dell Crane
Linda passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at the age of 76. She was a retired massage therapist; resident of Baton Rouge and native of Plaquemine, LA. Linda was a two time breast cancer survivor and in honor of our mothers fight and Breast Cancer Awareness Month we invite friends and family to wear something pink. Visiting will be at First Baptist Church at Grace Point, 4200 Rebelle Lane, Port Allen, LA 70767 on Thursday, October 22, 2020 from 5 to 9pm and will resume on Friday, October 23, 2020 from 9am until religious services at 11am, conducted by Pastor Gray Pearson. Interment will follow at Grace Memorial Park, Plaquemine. She is survived by her children, Jerilyn Breaux Sambrano, Kim Matthew Breaux, Troy Lee Breaux, and Jennifer Breaux Moran; eight grandchildren, John Sambrano, Christopher Breaux, Jeremy Sambrano, Kayla Breaux, Victoria Breaux, Cole Moran, Zachary Breaux and Joshua Breaux; four great grandchildren; siblings, Pauline and Eugene Schexnayder, Roberta Crane Free, Donna and Stanley Kinstley, and Daniel and Norma Crane; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents, Robert and Isabel Orillion Crane; son in law, Johnny Sambrano; brother, Robert Crane, Jr.; brother in law, Melvin "Elviro" Free, Sr. Linda was a faithful and dignified Christian who loved the Lord. She was a talented artist/writer. Linda loved her music, dancing and especially her family. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.

Published in The Advocate from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Visitation
05:00 - 09:00 PM
First Baptist Church at Grace Point
OCT
OCT
23
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
First Baptist Church at Grace Point
OCT
OCT
23
Service
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church at Grace Point
OCT
October 21, 2020
The entire staff at Wilbert Funeral Service expresses our sincere condolences. May your heart soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times spent together as you celebrate a life well lived!
The Staff of Wilbert Funeral Home
