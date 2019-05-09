Linda Dell Henry Guidry, 74, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. Visitation will be Saturday, May 11, 2019 from 9:00am until service at 11:00am, at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Slaughter Branch. Service conducted by Branch President, Greg Brian. Burial will follow at Eastern Star Cemetery in Wilson, Louisiana. Linda is survived by 3 sons, Wilson Guidry, Jr. (Debra), Leland C. Guidry, and Deric P. Guidry; 5 grand-children, including Misty Jackson, Michael and James Allen, Tyler Rogers and Jaidyn Guidry and 11 great-grandchildren; 6-Sisters, 5-Brothers. She was preceded by her husband, Wilson Guidry, Sr. and son, Darryl Guidry; her Mother, Velma Owens and Father, Charlie Henry; Stepmom, Mawmaw Henry and Stepdad, Winfred Owens, and 2 brothers. She was a faithful member of Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Slaughter Branch. Linda was instrumental in the upbringing of so many children from Wilson Louisiana any and everyone who had come into contact with Maw Linda can truly say she has touched their lives. No matter what your skin tone was, nor what we had to offer in return, no matter who we were your door was always open. You always fed the hungry and cared for those who couldn't for themselves. God placed a battle on you, but not once did your faith waiver. Now that your time has come, heaven's gates will open and angels will rejoice for you. You are a true victorious woman and mother to so many Siblings. Share sympathies, memories and condolences, at CharletFuneralHome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 9 to May 11, 2019