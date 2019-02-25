Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda Eugenia Floyd. View Sign

Linda Eugenia Floyd, 64, a resident of Tunica, LA and a former employee of Louisiana State Penitentiary for over 15 years. There will be a visitation on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at the Tunica Methodist Church from 10am until 12noon. She is survived by daughter Misti Floyd of Tunica; two step-daughters: Hope Floyd and husband Joe Bigham of Baton Rouge; Crystal Tokohopie and husband Brad Tokohopie of Baton Rouge; one son, Robert W. Floyd III and wife Kayla Floyd of St. Francisville; father Ray Dixon of Tunica; two sisters, Connie Doggett of Tunica; Vivian Worsham and husband Robert Worsham of St. Francisville; one brother, Kenneth Dixon of Tunica; ten grandchildren: Robert Charles Floyd "Buddy", Colton Wesley Floyd, Staci Renee Floyd, Leigh Ann Mullen, Kayli Austin, Morgan Prescott, Wesley Prescott, Bradley Tokohopie, Logan Tokohopie, and Amber Tokohopie; one great-granddaughter, Juliana Austin. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Wesley Floyd, Jr.; mother Alice Claudine Dixon; maternal grandparents: Ovida Richmond and William Richmond; paternal grandparents Eugenia Dixon and Connie Conrad Dixon. Pallbearers will be Mitch Talley, Joe Bigham, Brandon Ducote, Preston Johnson, Lance Roark, and Jacob Roark. She was a graduate of West Feliciana High School. She enjoyed crochet, coloring, and reading The Bible.

