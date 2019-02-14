Linda Faye Anderson departed this life February 6, 2019, she slept away in her home in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Linda Faye, was born May 30, 1962 in the Baton Rouge General Hospital to Emma Mae Anderson and Lonnie Shelton Sr. Linda leaves to celebrate her life: five sisters, Frances and Mary Robinson, Rita, Linda Gail, and Monica Shelton, four brothers, Jerry Robinson (Alzato), Michael Banner, Lonnie, and Larry Shelton. Funeral services for Linda Anderson will be held Saturday February 16, 2019 at 11AM at Winnfield Funeral Home. Burial will be in Roselawn Cemetery followed by a repast at Alexis Hall.
