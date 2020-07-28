Linda Faye Ann Lanoux Kernan, age 70, passed away peacefully at Ochsner Medical Center-Baton Rouge on Saturday, July 25, 2020. Born October 31, 1949 to Spellman "Bully" Lanoux and Geneva Blouin Lanoux. She was a life-long resident of Gonzales, La and a 1967 graduate of East Ascension High School. Until recent retirement, she was an employee of River Parish Security Systems for 33 years. She was an avid cook who loved Food Network, HGTV, Garth Brooks music, LSU sports, Saints football, but most of all she loved her kids who were her pride and joy. She is survived by her son, Boyd Kernan and girlfriend, Kelly Kinler; daughter, Bandi Kernan; twin brother, Lloyd Lanoux and wife, Judy; niece, Lindsey Lanoux; along with numerous other nieces, nephews, coworkers, friends and neighbors. She is preceded in death by parents, Spellman "Bully" Lanoux and Geneva Blouin Lanoux. Visitation will be at Ourso Funeral Home with burial to follow at Hope Haven Garden of Memory Cemetery in Gonzales. Pallbearers will include Lloyd Lanoux, Boyd Kernan, Fritz Englade, Jr., Mark Landry, Johnny Covington and Ryan Aldridge. The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff of Ochsner's ICU for their amazing care and compassion, especially her nurse Daniel, who really went the extra mile. The family would also like to extend their thanks and appreciation for the love and support they have received throughout this very difficult time. Ourso Funeral Home in Gonzales is in charge of arrangements. If you would like to offer the family condolences, please sign the online guestbook at www.oursofh.com.