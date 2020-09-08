Linda Faye Devillier Guillot gained her angel wings on September 6, 2020 at the age of 77, surrounded by her daughters. She was a native of Plaquemine and a longtime resident of White Castle and a graduate of Plaquemine High. She was welcomed into eternal rest by her beloved husband of 54 years, Gary Joseph Guillot, and their twin sons. She was a loving wife, wonderful mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Plaquemine by Reverend Bob Stine. Inurnment of ashes will follow in the White Castle Cemetery. Linda is survived by her four daughters, Myra Guillot LeBlanc, Nita Guillot Lindsly (Matt), Ava Guillot Bourgoyne (Cliff) and Garilyn Guillot Alleman (Trevor); grandchildren, Jayme Landry Nault (David), Kade Paul LeBlanc, Camryn Bates Marcum, Aidan Joseph Marcum, Bray Augustin Bourgoyne, Britt Hollyn Bourgoyne, Brody Slade Bourgoyne, Michaela Lee Lindsly, Grace Elizabeth Lindsly, Ty Alleman (Gabby), and Kelsie Alleman Workman (Michael); great-grandchildren, Mason, Brookson, and Hudson Workman; siblings, Clarence "Jack" Devillier (Brenda), Sylvia Melancon (Larry), Aubrey Devillier (Sandra), Ralph "Jimbo" Devillier (Evelyn) and Bernice Devillier; numerous nieces and nephews. She had many "adopted daughters" throughout the years and loved them all as her own. She was a role model to many as a strong woman who instilled principals of hard work, kindness and compassion to others. She and Gary prepared their girls to walk through life with love and joy as this can be seen through their grandchildren. She was truly a Domestic Engineer. She was a Girl Scout Leader, ballpark mom, score keeper, parts runner for the sugar cane farm, carpooler for everything, caregiver of all, trail rider, and the best biscuit, "panny" cake and chicken stew maker ever! She did it all and loved every minute of it. She loved to watch her girls and grandchildren play sports. She was truly their biggest fan. She was a kind soul and will be dearly missed. Linda is preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Gary Gulliot; infant twin sons; parents, Charles Clarence and Melvina Ann Landry Devillier; siblings, Melvina Ann Devillier, Rogers Anthony "Taddy" Devillier, Mary Euranie "Ronnee" and Roy Roussell, a niece, June Elizabeth Devillier, and nephews Louis Joseph Roussell and Larry Joseph Melancon. She was a long time member of the Louisiana Farm Bureau Women's Committee and the Laredo International Trail Ride Association. Pallbearers will be her grandsons. Special thanks to her wonderful caregivers, Tammy Gaudet, Katie Johnson and Faye Falcon. The love and compassion shown to our mother will never be forgotten. We would also like to thank the staff at Comfort Care Hospice for their support during this time. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Brusly High School Softball or the Brusly Diamond Club. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.