A native of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Linda Faye Perry Vaughn passed Saturday, June 22, 2019. Memorial Services at Wilson Wooddale Funeral Home, Friday, June 28, 2019 at 10 a.m. Linda leaves to cherish her memory one son Charles Vaughn Jr. and two daughters, Cekenna Vaughn and Seandrell Butler Batiste (Michael), five grandchildren Desmond Hilliard, Kendrick Vaughn, Charles Vaughn III, Shemar Lovett, Marcus Barnes, and one great-granddaughter Kha'lia Vaughn. She also leaves behind four sisters, two brothers, two brothers-in-law, a Godchild, Victoria Gurvin, and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. Linda is proceeded in death by her parents, three sisters and two brothers.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 25 to June 28, 2019