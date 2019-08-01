Linda Fidler Vallet, born on December, 6, 1942, passed away on July 31, 2019 at the age of 76. Linda graduated from Port Allen High School and attended LSU where she graduated with a Master's degree in Education. Linda was a teacher and loved inspiring minds. Linda was an active member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church and acted as Eucharistic Minister and Catechist. Linda was a great cook, avid gardener and loved to read. Linda was a great inspiration to her family for her strength and humor during her illness. Linda is preceded in death by her father, Roy Fidler, whom was killed in WWII; mother and step-father, E.J. (Butch) and Ruth Burns; brother, Mike Burns. Linda is survived by her sons, Chris and Bryan Vallet; sisters, Barbara May (Ray), Karen Thompson (Ken), Debbie Lockwood (Al), and Denise Burns; brothers, Tom Burns (Lori), Tim Burns (Lorri); grandchildren, Allicen Vallet, Scotty Vallet, Brandon Klimavicz, and Shelby Vallet; great-grandchildren, Evelyn and Eric III Delatorre; and special friends, Lynn and Patty. The family would like to thank all of Linda's caretakers throughout her illness these past five years. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your . A visitation will be held Saturday, August 3, 2019 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church from 8:30-9:30 with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 9:30 am. 15208 LA-73, Prairieville, LA 70769. Interment will follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park 9595 Florida Blvd. Baton Rouge, LA 70815.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 1 to Aug. 3, 2019