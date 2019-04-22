Guest Book View Sign Service Information McKneely Funeral Home - Amite 110 E. Factory St. Amite , LA 70422 (985)-748-7178 Send Flowers Obituary

Linda Gabel Brown, a resident of Amite passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born November 7, 1947 in Denham Springs and was 71 years of age. She was a member of St. Helena Catholic Church in Amite. She is survived by her husband, Harold Brown; 3 daughters, Ronda Durbin and Robbie Lee, Donna Cutrer and husband, Ric, and Sheree Peek; grandchildren, Brandon Voight and wife, Lauren, Todd Voight and wife, Georgette, Devin Peek and wife, Jessica, Kayla Populis and husband, C.J., Kyle Hayden and wife, April, Kelly Ewing and husband, Dustin, Tyler Durbin, Brittany Cutrer, Baylor Cutrer and wife, Baileigh, and Justin Cutrer and wife, Pam; great-grandchildren, Daisy Voight, Hunter Voight, Ryleigh Voight, Triston Voight, Keaton Peek, Anna Peek, Eli Peek, Carter Stephens, Karigan Ewing, Tinsley Populis, Lawson Hayden, Luke Hayden, Levi Hayden, Ariat Cutrer, Owen Cutrer, and Eden Cutrer; brothers, Paul Gabel and wife, Gloria, Red Gabel, and Carroll Gabel and wife, Karen; sisters-in-law, Ann Hall and husband, Jimmy, Dianne Brown, Marilyn Russell and husband, Lawrence, Carolyn Santangelo and husband, Tony, Missy Miller and husband, Ricky, and Robin White. Preceded in death by father, Ernest P. Gabel; mother, Grace Grantham Gabel Raborn; step-father, Clyde Raborn; grandson, Stephen Voight; brothers, Cecil Gabel, Robert Gabel, and Doodle Gabel; sister, Beverly Van Osdell; sister-in-law, Tammy Brown. Visitation at McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, from 6:00PM until 9:00PM on Tuesday with a Rosary Service at 5:30PM. Visitation will resume at McKneely Funeral Home from 8:00AM until 10:00AM on Wednesday. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Helena Catholic Church, Amite, at 10:30AM on Wednesday, April 24, 2019. Services conducted by Fr. Mark Beard. Interment Amite Memorial Gardens, Amite. Pallbearers will be Brandon Voight, Todd Voight, Devin Peek, Kyle Hayden, Tyler Durbin, and C.J. Populis. Honorary pallbearers will be Ric Cutrer, Jimmy Hall, Dustin Ewing, Carroll Gabel, Baylor Cutrer, and Robbie Lee. The family would like to thank Dr. Oubre and staff, Dr. Robert Kidd and staff, Americare Hospice and North Oaks Medical Center for their excellent care. For an online guestbook, visit Linda Gabel Brown, a resident of Amite passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born November 7, 1947 in Denham Springs and was 71 years of age. She was a member of St. Helena Catholic Church in Amite. She is survived by her husband, Harold Brown; 3 daughters, Ronda Durbin and Robbie Lee, Donna Cutrer and husband, Ric, and Sheree Peek; grandchildren, Brandon Voight and wife, Lauren, Todd Voight and wife, Georgette, Devin Peek and wife, Jessica, Kayla Populis and husband, C.J., Kyle Hayden and wife, April, Kelly Ewing and husband, Dustin, Tyler Durbin, Brittany Cutrer, Baylor Cutrer and wife, Baileigh, and Justin Cutrer and wife, Pam; great-grandchildren, Daisy Voight, Hunter Voight, Ryleigh Voight, Triston Voight, Keaton Peek, Anna Peek, Eli Peek, Carter Stephens, Karigan Ewing, Tinsley Populis, Lawson Hayden, Luke Hayden, Levi Hayden, Ariat Cutrer, Owen Cutrer, and Eden Cutrer; brothers, Paul Gabel and wife, Gloria, Red Gabel, and Carroll Gabel and wife, Karen; sisters-in-law, Ann Hall and husband, Jimmy, Dianne Brown, Marilyn Russell and husband, Lawrence, Carolyn Santangelo and husband, Tony, Missy Miller and husband, Ricky, and Robin White. Preceded in death by father, Ernest P. Gabel; mother, Grace Grantham Gabel Raborn; step-father, Clyde Raborn; grandson, Stephen Voight; brothers, Cecil Gabel, Robert Gabel, and Doodle Gabel; sister, Beverly Van Osdell; sister-in-law, Tammy Brown. Visitation at McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, from 6:00PM until 9:00PM on Tuesday with a Rosary Service at 5:30PM. Visitation will resume at McKneely Funeral Home from 8:00AM until 10:00AM on Wednesday. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Helena Catholic Church, Amite, at 10:30AM on Wednesday, April 24, 2019. Services conducted by Fr. Mark Beard. Interment Amite Memorial Gardens, Amite. Pallbearers will be Brandon Voight, Todd Voight, Devin Peek, Kyle Hayden, Tyler Durbin, and C.J. Populis. Honorary pallbearers will be Ric Cutrer, Jimmy Hall, Dustin Ewing, Carroll Gabel, Baylor Cutrer, and Robbie Lee. The family would like to thank Dr. Oubre and staff, Dr. Robert Kidd and staff, Americare Hospice and North Oaks Medical Center for their excellent care. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 22 to Apr. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close