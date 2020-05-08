On Sunday, May 3, 2020, Linda Gail Culbreath, loving wife, and mother of three children passed away at the age of 64. Linda was born June 29, 1955, in Baton Rouge Louisiana to Felix Davis Sr. and Laura Davis. Married to Mack Henry Culbreath they reared two sons, Jamar, and Eric, and one daughter, Tracy. Linda enjoyed spending her time outside listening to the birds and the quiet beauty of flowers. She was known for her quick wit, love of her children and grandchildren, and her dogs. Linda leaves to mourn her husband, Mack Culbreath; sons, Jamar and Eric (Kate); daughter, Tracy (Brian); granddaughters Bailey, Emery, and Penelope; four sisters Ola Goff, Joyce Calvin, Yvonne McMullen, Deseray Thomas; one brother Howard Davis (Wanda); brother-in-law Robert Culbreath; Sisters-in-law Shirley Davis, Ruby Davis, and Trudy Stokes; aunt Mattie Jarrell; uncle, Sam Collins; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. Linda was preceded in death by her father, Felix, and her mother, Laura; two brothers Felix Davis Jr, and Henry Davis; three sisters Doretha Davis, Ruby Reado, and Grace Jones; niece Valerie Calvin; nephew Jasper Davis, great-nephew Marco Davis; grandparents, aunts, uncles, and numerous cousins. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Winnfield Funeral Home of Baton Rouge at the hour of 1 o'clock in the afternoon with interment to follow in Winnfield Memorial Park. Service will be also live streamed.

