Linda Gail Culbreath
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Sunday, May 3, 2020, Linda Gail Culbreath, loving wife, and mother of three children passed away at the age of 64. Linda was born June 29, 1955, in Baton Rouge Louisiana to Felix Davis Sr. and Laura Davis. Married to Mack Henry Culbreath they reared two sons, Jamar, and Eric, and one daughter, Tracy. Linda enjoyed spending her time outside listening to the birds and the quiet beauty of flowers. She was known for her quick wit, love of her children and grandchildren, and her dogs. Linda leaves to mourn her husband, Mack Culbreath; sons, Jamar and Eric (Kate); daughter, Tracy (Brian); granddaughters Bailey, Emery, and Penelope; four sisters Ola Goff, Joyce Calvin, Yvonne McMullen, Deseray Thomas; one brother Howard Davis (Wanda); brother-in-law Robert Culbreath; Sisters-in-law Shirley Davis, Ruby Davis, and Trudy Stokes; aunt Mattie Jarrell; uncle, Sam Collins; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. Linda was preceded in death by her father, Felix, and her mother, Laura; two brothers Felix Davis Jr, and Henry Davis; three sisters Doretha Davis, Ruby Reado, and Grace Jones; niece Valerie Calvin; nephew Jasper Davis, great-nephew Marco Davis; grandparents, aunts, uncles, and numerous cousins. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Winnfield Funeral Home of Baton Rouge at the hour of 1 o'clock in the afternoon with interment to follow in Winnfield Memorial Park. Service will be also live streamed.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from May 8 to May 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
9
Celebration of Life
1:00 PM
Winnfield Funeral Home - Baton Rouge - Baton Rouge
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Winnfield Funeral Home - Baton Rouge - Baton Rouge
7221 Plank Rd
Baton Rouge, LA 70811
(225) 357-2675
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved