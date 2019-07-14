Linda Gail Owens Boudreaux (1949 - 2019)
Service Information
Seale Funeral Service, Inc.
1720 S. Range Ave.
Denham Springs, LA
70726
(225)-664-4143
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
7:00 PM
Obituary
Linda Gail Owens Boudreaux, 70 of Denham Springs, La passed away at her home with family around her. Survived by sons Dale, Toby & Eric Boudreaux & their spouses, sister Margie Gilbert, grandchildren & great grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband Sam Boudreaux, parents Charles & Leone Owens, sister Pat Wilson, one niece & two nephews. With special thanks to Heaven Boudreaux for caring for her & also a special thanks to Beck Boudreaux for caring for her during her last months & her final days. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 16th at Seale Funeral Home, Denham Springs, from 5 p.m. until service at 7 p.m.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 14 to July 16, 2019
