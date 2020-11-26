Linda Gale Johnson entered into eternal rest on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at the age of 61 at her residence in Lutcher, LA. Linda was the daughter of the late Alonzo Johnson Sr. and Gloria Johnson. She is survived by one daughter Amber Lynn Wilson and two grandchildren Xavier Pierre Young and Saturn Lynn Howard; four sisters, Victoria M. Aubert, Betty J. Clayton, Edwina Millet, Janice F. Johnson and one brother Alonzo Johnson, Jr. Linda also leaves to cherish her memories a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Family and friends are invited to the homegoing celebration Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at New Zion Christian Center, 216 West Main Street, Gramercy, LA 70052. Pastored by Pastor Emil D. Mitchell. Viewing will begin at 9:00 a.m. until service time. Visitation will be held, Friday, November 27, 2020 at Bardell's Mortuary, 3856 LA-44, Mt. Airy, LA 70076 from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. Masks and social distancing will be enforced. Services entrusted to Bardell's Mortuary. Information: 985-535-6837.

