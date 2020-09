Or Copy this URL to Share

Linda "Lynne" Giovanni Hadley, 71, a resident of Baton Rouge passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020. September 25th a visitation will be held from 4 pm until 7 pm at Resthaven Funeral Home, with a celebration of life and sharing of memories at 5:30 pm.

