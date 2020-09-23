Linda "Lynne" Giovanni Hadley, 71, a resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, passed away on Thursday, September 17th. She was born in New Iberia, Louisiana to James Otho Giovanni and Nancy Jane DeHart. She grew up in New Orleans, a city dear to her heart, where she would eventually meet her husband of 48 years, Jay. She graduated from Riverdale High School in 1967 and went on to attend Louisiana State University where she was a member of Alpha Delta Pi. This woman was STRONG! She was an Aerobics and Fitness Association of America Certified Professional Aerobic Instructor for many years, and continued to fulfill this passion by leading exercise classes well into her late 60's. She loved all types of music and could out dance those many years her junior. She enjoyed singing with The Upbeats, a volunteer group that sings at nursing homes to Alzheimer's patients. Being a true New Orleanian, she loved Mardi Gras and spent several years riding in the Krewe of Iris. A true animal lover, she never met a dog she didn't like and often had one by her side. Lynne, Ma, Mama, Grammy please enjoy your time with Dad and know that we all love you and miss you now and until we see you again. Lynne is survived by sons, Charles "Skooter" (Christy) Hadley, Brian (Maggie) Hadley; grandchildren, Brooklne Hadley, Madisen (Dylan) Rauh, Charles "Charlie" Hadley, Henry Hadley; and great-grandson, Grayson Rauh. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Jay Hadley. Her family would like to thank the Bridgeway Hospice team for their compassionate care and guidance. On Friday, September 25th a visitation will be held from 4:00pm until 7:00pm at Resthaven Funeral Home, with a celebration of life and sharing of memories beginning at 5:30pm. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to your local humane society.

