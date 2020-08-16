1/
Linda Jane Burge
1955 - 2020
Former resident of the Deaf community in Louisiana, Linda Jane Burge; born April 6, 1955 is now singing in heaven with her Lord! She was 65 and died July 13, 2020, at the Mercy Hospital in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Survived by her Deaf son Russell Robinson and daughter-in-law Ellitre Robinson, and sister Sandra Lee Meirer. Memorial services on Saturday, August 22, at Lanier Baptist Church. Visitation begins at 12:30 in the afternoon, until the start of Celebration services at 1:30.

Published in The Advocate from Aug. 16 to Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Memorial service
12:30 PM
Lanier Baptist Church.
AUG
22
Celebration of Life
01:30 PM
Lanier Baptist Church
