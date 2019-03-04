The Advocate Obituaries
Linda K. Shaw Holmes Obituary
Linda K. Shaw Holmes, a resident of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away on March 4, 2019, at the age of 72. Linda is survived by her husband, Robert Holmes; daughters, Judith Fugler and Melinda Holmes Colson; granddaughters, Brittany and Mackenzie Colson; brother, Richard Shaw and wife Jo Nell Shaw; niece and nephew, Dr. Shane Shaw and Dr. Shonna Shaw Simpson; and numerous great nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Richard B. Shaw and Ethel Marie Shaw; and her nephew, Shad Shaw. Visitation will be at Resthaven Funeral Home, 11817 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA, on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 from 12:00 pm until funeral services at 2:00 pm. Burial to follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 4 to Mar. 6, 2019
