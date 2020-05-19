Linda Kay Butler Hurst, 79, a lifelong resident of Felixville, passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020. She retired after 20 plus years of service for East Feliciana School Board Special Education. A private family service will be held at Clear Creek United Methodist Church, Clinton, with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Linda is survived by her beloved husband of 56 years, Roger Lea Hurst, sons, John Lea Hurst and wife, Deanna Lee Hurst and Roger Christopher "Chris" Hurst, grandchildren, Taylor Ann Hurst and Cade Martin Hurst and numerous other extended family. She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Gladys Covington Butler. Pallbearers will be Brian Hurst, Cliff Hurst Jr., Cade Hurst, Shannon Devall, Jeffrey Devall, Blake Devall, Dennis Devall and Hunter Devall. She was a lifelong member of Clear Creek United Methodist Church. She loved spending time with her family and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to Clear Creek United Methodist Church.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store