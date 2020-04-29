Linda Kaye Cosby born on November 8,1963, was a proud mother and grandmother who enjoyed cooking and the simple pleasures of life centered around her family. Linda was called home on April 19,2020 .She is survived by her life partner Lloyd Smith, a daughter, Arondra and James Grant (husband). Three sons James and Temecker Jackson (wife), Derrick and Tonya Cosby (wife) and Carlos Lewis and brothers,sisters and several grandchildren. Her home going celebration (private) will be held on Friday May 1, 2020 in Baton Rouge, LA. Linda was from Wilson, LA and she resided in Baton Rouge. She was preceded in death by her parents, James (Slim) and Estelle Cosby and grandson Ja'Qualind Jackson. Linda will be remembered by friends and family as a loving mother, great cook and feisty little lady. She will be deeply missed.

