Linda Kaye Cosby
1963 - 2020
Linda Kaye Cosby born on November 8,1963, was a proud mother and grandmother who enjoyed cooking and the simple pleasures of life centered around her family. Linda was called home on April 19,2020 .She is survived by her life partner Lloyd Smith, a daughter, Arondra and James Grant (husband). Three sons James and Temecker Jackson (wife), Derrick and Tonya Cosby (wife) and Carlos Lewis and brothers,sisters and several grandchildren. Her home going celebration (private) will be held on Friday May 1, 2020 in Baton Rouge, LA. Linda was from Wilson, LA and she resided in Baton Rouge. She was preceded in death by her parents, James (Slim) and Estelle Cosby and grandson Ja'Qualind Jackson. Linda will be remembered by friends and family as a loving mother, great cook and feisty little lady. She will be deeply missed.

Published in The Advocate from Apr. 29 to May 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
1
Service
12:00 AM
Southern Memorial Gardens
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My thoughts and prayers to you and your family at this time of. May you find comfort in Gods word at this most difficult time of grief. Be assured that God will help you cope with the heavy weight of your loss. May you find comfort in Gods word at John 6 : 40
Claire
MY HEART IS SO HEAVY RIGHT NOW MY HEART IS WITH YOU ALL TEE LOVE YALL
Robin Williams
Family
Earth hath no sorrow that heaven can not heal.
Mary Douglas
Family
With Sincere and Deepest Sympathy
Pearline Webb
This is the biggest challenge I've ever faced. It's so hard not having you here to guide my desicions. I hope that I made you proud Crazy Lady. I will continue to strive for success and the best in every endeavor. I will take care of Pop and my little sister because I know you loved them as well as myself unconditionally. I'm so glad that you gave your life to Christ before liftoff and pray that you've found peace in paradise. When I look at my 13yr Jace Erin Jackson, I see your face and beautiful smile. For that and all that you have done, we are forever grateful! You did well with us, against all odds. You should be proud.
James Jackson
Son
