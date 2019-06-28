Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda Kaye Smith Landry. View Sign Service Information Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown 825 Government Street Baton Rouge , LA 70802 (225)-383-6831 Send Flowers Obituary

Linda Kaye Smith Landry, 73, of Baton Rouge passed away peacefully Friday, the 21st of June 2019 at her home, leaving behind a hell of a lot of stuff her husband and daughters have no idea what to do with. So if you're looking for comforters, purses, size 5 shoes, makeup bags from QVC, or platters still in boxes with the receipt attached, you should wait the appropriate amount of time and get in touch. This is not an ad for a garage sale, but an obituary for a great woman, wife, mother and grandmother. Born in 1946 to parents Glenn and Ruth Smith in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, Kaye graduated in honors from Lagrange High school in Lake Charles in 1964. She received a BA in Education from McNeese College less than 3 years later in 1967. She continued her education at McNeese, from which she received a master's degree in Guidance and Counseling. She was editor of the college yearbook and was named Who's Who in American College. She was homecoming queen and head cheerleader. She later attended Loyola Law School in New Orleans. Kaye taught school for three years and was the training Director for CJ Brown Realty. Kaye owned her own successful real estate company. Kaye met her sweetheart Charles Landry at McNeese and the couple was married in August of 1967. Married for 51 years, Kaye and Charles raised their 4 dear children, LeighAnne, Erin , Jill and Jeffrey over the years in Baton Rouge. Kaye was known for her ease of conversation with total strangers, she would talk to all of the employees of TJMAXX and tell them her life history. By the time she left, she knew all of their families names and what they did for a living. She made friends wherever she went. She always told her children "Go make someone feel good about themselves." Her personality was infectious and people loved to be around her. She had a wit about her and would always make people laugh. Everyone could count on Kaye to get the best advice whether it was to her children, their friends, colleagues, her friends or family. She was known for her sense of outrage, intellect and was the best storyteller. "You make sure you go and clear your good name." was another one of Kaye's famous lines to her family and friends. She never wanted to leave any unfinished business out there. She was loyal to a fault. Her family and friends were so important to her. If you were going down, she was going with you or fighting like hell to defend you. Kaye was a family person and always said "When the smoke clears all you have is your family." She very much loved her husband, children and her 10 grandchildren. They called her "Honey" Everyone knew Kaye loved family traditions. Every Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday she served the same traditional dishes. She never changed a thing. It was one of her son, Jeff's favorite things about the holidays. Jeff always read from Kaye's grandmother's bible on Christmas before the meal. Every Christmas every year starting from the age he was able to read. Kaye is Survived by her lifelong love and devoted husband Charles Landry, her three loving daughters, Leigh Anne Landry, Erin Landry Wright and Kreslyn Jill Pieterse (Jan); grandchildren, Emory and Britton Mayeaux, Cole, Chandler, Bradley and Brooks Wright and Olivia, Christiaan, Chloe and Caroline Pieterse; siblings, Francis "Gary" Smith (Julie) and Lisa Smith Verrette (Dennis); brother-in-law, Robert Shows; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was Preceded in death by her precious loving son, Jeffrey Charles Landry; parents, Glenn and Ruth; sister, Glenda Smith Shows; brother, Kendall Scott Smith; niece, Anne Shows; and nephew, Patrick Smith. Private family services will be held at a later date. Our family would like to extend our sincere gratefulness for all of your love, prayers and support during this difficult time. Losing Jeff and our mom within 8 months of each other has been overwhelming heartache. Continued prayers for our family are greatly appreciated. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in the name of Kaye Smith Landry to the . www.stjude.org. Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 28 to June 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

