Linda Koomson, a native of New Orleans and resident of Baton Rouge, passed away Wednesday April 03, 2019 at The Crossing at the age of 58. Visiting Saturday April 13, 2019 10:00 am until Discourse Service at 11:00 am at The Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witness 401 South 22 St Baton Rouge, La. Interment in Hope Cemetery Baton Rouge, La. She is survived by Husband Sam Koomson Sr, Daughter Ina Koomson, Son Sam Koomson Jr, Siblings Carlita (Omar) Anderson, Shanola Ransom, Connie Keys, Paulette (Hosey) Rogers, Paula Washington, Dawann (Kennneth) Morgan, Ersula (Joseph) Lewis, Eugene (MaryAnn) Dorsey, Booker (Stephanie) Washington, Kirk Anderson, Timmie (Shandra) Washington, Three Grandchildren, Nieces, Nephews, Aunt, Numerous other Relatives and Friends. Professional Services Entrusted to A Wesley Funeral Home of Maringouin.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda Koomson.
A. Wesley's Funeral Home
10810 Ventress Dr
Maringouin, LA 70757
(225) 625-2383
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 11 to Apr. 13, 2019