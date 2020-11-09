Linda Lambert Tarzetti, 79, of Tickfaw, LA, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her children, on November 6, 2020. Linda was born on August 30, 1941 in Hammond, La, the daughter of Warren Corbet Lambert and Mina Tucker Lambert. She was raised in Hammond, La. Linda was given a key to the city after retiring from 40+ year career with the City of Hammond. She was hired as Utilities Clerk and worked her way up to Utilities Billing Supervisor, GPS and Revenue Supervisor. She was a member of the Louisiana Association of Tax Administrators where she served on several committees. She was known for her amazing work ethic and knowledge of the Hammond community. After retirement, she was a member of Oak Knoll Country Club and served on the Board of Directors. Linda will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She was just fun to be around. Her children and their friends were always included in her life. She loved traveling with her husband Gene and especially love Italy and Alaska. They were avid golfers and enjoyed playing courses all over the country. She enjoyed many ocean cruises with her daughters and friends and loved reading and spending time with her Pokeno friends. She especially loved to dance and never missed a chance when a great jitterbug song came on. In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by her husband, Gene Anthony Tarzetti, and brothers, Jerry Lambert and David Lambert and granddaughter, Jolie Bartolome. Linda is survived by daughters, Susan Hamaker (Jack) of Pascagoula, MS, Donna Tycer (Larry) of Tickfaw, LA and son, Billy Plummer (Joie) of Dallas, TX, Stepchildren Gene Tarzetti, Jr. (Khalann) of New Orleans, LA and Jille Bartolome (Rudy) of Orlando, FL; grandchildren Alex Plummer, Brandt Tycer, Amy (Guy) Smith, Keaton Tycer, Ethan Bartolome, Cole Tarzetti, Christian Tarzetti, Ty Tarzetti, great grandchildren, Ty Smith and Gage Smith and numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank everyone for your thoughts and prayers and would like to express their sincere gratitude to all of Linda's caregivers, especially Heart of Hospice. Visitation and service with be held Wednesday, November 11, 2020 and a private family graveside service will be held in Delisle, MS at a later date. Family and friends are encouraged to send condolences and share memories online. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to HeartofHospice.net
or Pontchartrain Cancer Center PCC Memorial Fund, Covington, La., in Linda Tarzetti's name. Face masks are now mandatory to attend any visitation or service at the funeral home. Thank you for your cooperation. Linda's guest book can be viewed on www.harrymckneely.com.