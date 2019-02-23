Linda Lee Adams, age 65, passed away Saturday, February 9, 2019 at her residence. Funeral Services will be held Monday, February 25, 2019 at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 185 Eddie Robinson St. Visitation from 9:00 a.m. until religious services at 10:00 a.m. Rev. Fred Smith Jr. officiating. Linda will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Professional services entrusted to Charles Mackey Funeral Home, 1576 Robin St.
