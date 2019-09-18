Guest Book View Sign Service Information Rabenhorst Funeral Home East 11000 Florida Boulevard Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-399-4352 Visitation 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM Rabenhorst Funeral Home 11000 Florida Blvd. Baton Rouge , LA View Map Visitation 8:00 AM - 9:30 AM Rabenhorst Funeral Home 11000 Florida Blvd. Baton Rouge , LA View Map Funeral service 9:30 AM Rabenhorst Funeral Home 11000 Florida Blvd. Baton Rouge , LA View Map Burial Following Services Greenoaks Memorial Park Send Flowers Obituary

Linda Lee Cobb Shaw Toler, a resident of Prairieville, LA, died peacefully at her home on Monday, September 16 at the age of 71. Linda was born in Baton Rouge on February 7, 1948 to parents, James Carlos Cobb and Nellie Wilson Cobb Lemoine. Linda was a 1966 graduate of Istrouma High School where she was a member of the National Honor Society. Linda remained close to her Istrouma High classmates over the years, often going to lunch and traveling with the "Indian Princesses." In her younger years, Linda participated in gymnastics and loved to ride horses. An avid sports fan, Linda and her husband, Tim, held season tickets to LSU football, baseball, softball, men's and women's basketball, and gymnastics. Linda and Tim traveled extensively and took many cruises. She truly loved life and was an exuberant, kind, and caring soul. Linda and her husband co-owned Music Time and have provided instruments for bands for over 20 years. Linda also owned and operated Jack of All Trades clock repair service. Linda was a brilliant and beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. Linda is survived by: her cherished husband, Lt. Col. Timothy W. Toler; her son, James Darin Shaw and wife Desiree of Prairieville, LA; her stepson, Michael Toler and wife Meredith of Maryland Heights, MO; stepdaughter, Elisha Barnett and husband Steve of Reading, PA; her granddaughter, Haley Shaw; her step-granddaughters, Katrina Barnett and Victoria St. Romain; and her step-grandsons, Alex Toler, Nicholas Toler, Andrew Barnett, and Jude St. Romain. She is also survived by her siblings: Clint C. Cobb of Central, LA; Stacy Shirey of Watson, LA; and Lisa Cobb Mullis of Corpus Christi, TX. Linda's niece, Sydnie Shirey, rarely left Linda's side in her final days and was holding her hand when she took her final breath. Linda is preceded in death by her parents and first husband, Carl L. Shaw, whom she loved dearly. Burial will follow immediately at Greenoaks Memorial Park. The family would like to extend its appreciation to the doctors, nurses, and all medical personnel who treated Linda, especially Amedisys who cared for her in her final days, and Debbie Montelius who stayed by her side in the final nights.

