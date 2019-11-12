Linda Lou Campbell, a native of Watertown, New York and resident of Livingston, LA, passed away on November 11, 2019 at the age of 79. She enjoyed sewing, cross stitching, traveling and spending time with her family and friends. She is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Jim Campbell; one daughter, Dawn Parks (Jimmy); one son, Mark Campbell and ex daughter-in law, Hazel "Tink" Varnado; one sister, Sally Landers; one brother, Tom Christie; seven grandchildren, Paul Parks, Tim Parks, Hannah Garmeson, Haley Varnado, Kamryn, Carter and Joseph Carter; two great grandchildren, Lacey Parks and Michael Parks. She is preceded in death by her parents, Elgitha and Albert Christie; one sister, Joan Christie; two brothers, Jim Christie and Tim Christie. Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Ourso Funeral Home from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm in Gonzales, with visitation to continue on Friday, November 15, 2019 at Ourso Funeral Home from 10:00 am until the funeral services to begin at 12:00 pm in Gonzales. Pastor Louis Palmer will be officiating. Burial to follow. If you would like to offer the family condolences, please sign the online guestbook at www.ourosfh.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 12 to Nov. 15, 2019