Linda Louise Lott, age 70, passed away on July 14, 2020. She was a native of Independence, LA, and a resident of Walker, LA. Linda served for many years as a funeral service assistant. Her passion was shopping, but her pride and joy were her kids and grandchildren. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, daughter, and friend. She touched the lives of many people. She loved being around people, never met a stranger, and would lovingly help anyone in need. Linda will be greatly missed. Linda is survived by her husband, James W. Lott, Sr.; children, James Lott, Jr. (Mitzy), Lisa Robertson (Shawn) Melinda Kelly (Donald); grandchildren, Kenneth Paul Lott (and his mother, Robin), Curtis James "Jesse" Lott, Savannah Lott, Gabi Guerin (Kole), Mikey Bonaventure (Jennifer), Amanda Bonaventure (Nathan), Alicia O' Hara (Shaun), Ryan Bonaventure, Emma Robertson, Josh Robertson (Charlene), Tess Fell (Tyler), Brittany Curtin (Brett), Kody Kelly (Jessica), Melissa Wall, Chad Richard and Chase Richard; great-grandchildren, Caiden Carbo, Kingston Guerin, Alyssa Bonaventure, Noah Bonaventure, Jake Bonaventure, Jonathan Sharon, Hayden Louise Sharon, Scarlett O'Hara, Waylon Fell, J.D. Robertson, Ava Robertson, Braylee Curtin, Corbin Curtin, and Everleigh Kelly; mother, Louise Sibley; brothers, Alvin Sistrunk, Jr. (Donna); Dwayne Sistrunk; sisters, Judy Merge (Ben), Lorina Pardue (Tim), and Denise Landrum. She was preceded in death by father, Alvin Sistrunk, Sr.; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Henry and Luly Thompson. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation at Brandon G. Thompson Funeral Home, 7738 Florida Blvd., Denham Springs, on Friday, July 17, 2020 from 5 pm until 9 pm and resuming on Saturday at Holden United Pentecostal Church from 10 am until 11 am. A funeral service at the church will be held at 11 am.

