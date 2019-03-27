Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Linda Gayle Morgan Banks was born on Dec. 4, 1952 and was reared in a loving, Christian home in Baton Rouge. She graduated from Capitol Senior High School and received her B.S. degree in Social Welfare from Southern University. She worked as an intake investigator at the EBRP District Attorney's Office in the Child Support Division for 35 years. Linda was a faithful member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church for nearly forty years. Linda is survived by her beloved daughter, Ericka Banks Teasett and her daughter-in-law, Shawntell Teasett of Zachary, LA; four grandchildren, Aryanna Kelly, Deja Kelly, Toraino Kelly, Jr., and Tamira Johnson, all of Zachary, LA, and a host of other family and friends. Linda departed this life on March 20, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Morgan, Sr. and Easter Lilly Morgan; her brothers, Charles Morgan, Jimmie Morgan, Joseph Morgan, Jr. and her sister, Joy M. Wallace. The funeral arrangements are as follows: A public viewing will be held on Friday March 29, 2019 from 4-7pm at Winnfield Funeral Home located at 7221 Plank Rd. Baton Rouge, LA 70807. Public viewing will continue on Saturday, March 30, 2019 from 9-11am followed by Catholic Mass at St. Isidore Catholic Church at 5657 Thomas Rd. Baton Rouge, LA 70811. Interment will follow at Southern Memorial Gardens at 3012 Blount Rd. Baton Rouge, LA 70807.

Funeral Home Winnfield Funeral Home - Baton Rouge - Baton Rouge
7221 Plank Rd
Baton Rouge , LA 70811
(225) 357-2675
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 27 to Mar. 30, 2019

