Linda Marie Cutno

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda Marie Cutno.
Service Information
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA
70390
(985)-369-7231
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Smoke Bend
35058 La. 1 N.
Donaldsonville, LA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Smoke Bend
35058 La. 1 N.
Donaldsonville, LA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Linda Marie Cutno departed this life on Friday, January 24, 2020 at Assumption Healthcare and Rehabilitation, Napoleonville, LA. She was 53, a native of New Orleans, LA and resident of Belle Rose, LA. Visitation at First Baptist Church of Smoke Bend, 35058 Hwy 1 N, Donaldsonville, LA on Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 9:00 am to Religious Services at 11:00 am. Burial the Church Cemetery. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA 985 369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 30 to Feb. 1, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.