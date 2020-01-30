Linda Marie Cutno departed this life on Friday, January 24, 2020 at Assumption Healthcare and Rehabilitation, Napoleonville, LA. She was 53, a native of New Orleans, LA and resident of Belle Rose, LA. Visitation at First Baptist Church of Smoke Bend, 35058 Hwy 1 N, Donaldsonville, LA on Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 9:00 am to Religious Services at 11:00 am. Burial the Church Cemetery. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA 985 369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 30 to Feb. 1, 2020