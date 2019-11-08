Guest Book View Sign Service Information Ourso Funeral Home 13533 Airline Highway Gonzales , LA 70737 (225)-647-8608 Visitation 9:30 AM - 11:30 AM St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church Mass of Christian Burial 11:30 AM St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

Linda Marie Jeansonne Riche' passed away on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Clarity Hospice of Baton Rouge at the age of 69. Born on August 19, 1950, Linda was a devout Catholic who was an employee of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Prairieville, LA, former employee of St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Baton Rouge, LA, retired from Teacher's Retirement Systems of LA in 1988 after suffering liver failure. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend. Linda is survived by her husband of 51 years, Michael "Dale" Riche'; son, Richard "Shane" Riche' and daughter-in-law, Stacy; daughter, Laura Riche' Kieren and son-in-law, Guerdon "Butch"; son-in-law, Frank Chase; grandchildren, Corey Bourgeois and wife Robin, Blake Chase, Christian Chase, Caleb Barrient, Colin Barrient, Jaime Kieren, Jade Kieren, Carter Riche'; great-grandson, Aiden Chase; brother, John Jeansonne and sister-in-law, Delores "Dee" Jeansonne; brother, William "Billy" Jeansonne and sister-in-law, Donna Jeansonne; sister-in-law, Diane Saurage; sister-in-law, Lenny Ortego; brother-in-law, Daniel "Danny" Riche' and wife Carol; numerous nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by daughter, Shawn Marie Riche' Chase; mother, Edna Jeansonne; father, John P. Jeansonne; maternal grandparents, Oliver and Laura Rachal; paternal grandparents, Elton and Matilda Jeansonne. Visitation will be held at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church on Monday, November 11, 2019 from 9:30AM until Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30AM, celebrated by Fr. Jerry Martin. Burial will follow at Serenity Oaks. Pallbearers will be Butch Kieren, Caleb Barrient, Chris Jeansonne, Colin Barrient, Corey Bourgeois and Frank Chase. Honorary pallbearers will be Blake Chase, Christian Chase and Shane Riche'. Special thanks to Promise Hospital of Baton Rouge and Clarity Hospice of Baton Rouge. Donations may be made to the American Diabetic Association or the American Liver Foundation in Linda's honor.

