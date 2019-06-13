Linda Marie Stewart Ross, was born September 19, 1948 to the union of Mary and Benjamin Stewart. She entered eternal rest on June 10, 2019. Memorial Service Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 2:00 pm, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Pastor H. Lewis Jones officiating. Inurnment Heavenly Gates Cemetery of Baton Rouge, 10633 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 13 to June 15, 2019