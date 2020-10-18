1/1
Linda Mary Fontenot Ladner
Linda, age 75, went to her heavenly home Saturday October 17, 2020 while surrounded by her loving family. She was a woman of many talents, such as a gifted seamstress, and she also had a green-thumb while tender her yard and garden. When she wasn't busy working, Linda would often relax while reading a good book, or finishing puzzles to display around her home. Linda's family always came first. She loved all the holiday gatherings, especially Christmas. Linda was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt who is already dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. Linda is survived by her daughters, Rhonda Fontenot and husband Albert Fontenot, Jr., Tracy North and husband Patrick North; son, Michael Guedry; grandchildren, Steven Fontenot, Hunter Fontenot, and Stacie North; sisters, Virginia 'Jenny' Fontenot, and Beverly Wallace; nieces, Jenny Lynn (Langlois), Brandy Rush, Rebecca Etheridge; nephews, Kevin Reine, Dwayne Reine, Lonnie Riene, Keith and Kip Jones; along with her good buddy and family pet, 'Jake'. Linda is preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Edris Fontenot; sisters, Rosella Jones, and Carol Reine; brother, John Nelson Fontenot; grandson, Christopher North; and newphew, Rickey Fontenot. Linda's family would like to extend a special thanks to Legacy Hospice – Faron, Michelle, Erica, and Victoria; along with everyone who provided delicious meals for the family to enjoy. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation from Magnolia Baptist Church in Holden, Monday October 19, 2020 starting at 9:00 a.m. until the beginning of the Funeral Service at 1:00 p.m. Rev. Richard Wallace will officiate with interment to follow in Stafford Cemetery. Condolences and other information are available online at www.thompsoncares.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Brandon G. Thompson Funeral Home.

Published in The Advocate from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Visitation
09:00 - 01:00 PM
Magnolia Baptist Church
OCT
19
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Magnolia Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Brandon G. Thompson - HAMMOND
12012 US 190
Hammond, LA 70401
225-567-1884
