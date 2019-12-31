Linda Mary Jarreau

Guest Book
  • "To the Jarreau Family: Miss Linda was a lovely person, I..."
    - Nenette Mougeot
  • "My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your..."
  • "sending my love and thoughts. Love Dawn J."
Service Information
Niland's Funeral Services, Inc.
210 West End Drive
New Roads, LA
70760
(225)-638-7103
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
8:30 AM - 10:00 AM
St Mary of False River Catholic Church
New Roads, LA
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
False River Catholic Church
New Roads, LA
Obituary
Send Flowers

Linda Mary Jarreau 71 a native of Melville, LA and a resident of New Roads, LA. She passed away in Baton Rouge, LA at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, December 20, 2019. Visitation will be on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at St Mary of False River Catholic Church in New Roads from 8:30 a.m. until a Mass of Christian Burial in the Church at 10:00 a.m. Burial to follow at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Cemetery in Lakeland. She is survived by two sons, Joseph "Pete" Jarreau, Jr. and Richard Paul Jarreau (Wanda); two daughters, Sissy Jarreau Higginbotham (Bobby) and Dawn Jarreau Guerin (Dale); eight grandchildren, Meghan Higginbotham Bordelon (Jordan), Amanda Higginbotham, Justin Mougeot, Aaron Mougeot, Chelsey Mougeot, Jarrod Jarreau, Cole Jarreau and Gracie Jarreau; one great grandchild, Emarie Bordelon; sister, Joan Royal and one brother John Royal. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph "Pete" Jarreau, Sr., parents, Paul and Ivy Lee Royal, grandchild, Noah Jarreau and sister, Patricia Werchan.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 4, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.