The Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
(225) 753-1440
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
View Map
Service
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
11:00 AM
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Morgan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Morgan


1955 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda Morgan Obituary
Linda Morgan, age 64, a resident of Satsuma, Louisiana, passed away on March 3, 2020. She was survived by her loving husband Charles Morgan, daughters; Melissa Johnson, Brandy, and Tracy Fountain, and all her 10 grandchildren and all 6 great grandchildren that she loved more than anything in the world. Visiting hours will take place at Resthaven Funeral Home on March 12, 2020 from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. services at 11 a.m. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 10 to Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
Download Now