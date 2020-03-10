|
Linda Morgan, age 64, a resident of Satsuma, Louisiana, passed away on March 3, 2020. She was survived by her loving husband Charles Morgan, daughters; Melissa Johnson, Brandy, and Tracy Fountain, and all her 10 grandchildren and all 6 great grandchildren that she loved more than anything in the world. Visiting hours will take place at Resthaven Funeral Home on March 12, 2020 from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. services at 11 a.m. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 10 to Mar. 12, 2020